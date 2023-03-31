Chandigarh: Chitkara University Himachal has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC Accreditation).
The University scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.42 on a 4-point scale as assessed by the Council.
Chitkara University is the only private University in the state of Himachal Pradesh to get the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation. Even Chitkara University has scored a better CGPA than HP University.
Chancellor and noted Mathematician Ashok Chitkara has credited staff and students for the achievement. The Chancellor said
“This achievement of the University is a testament to the exceptional quality of our faculty, students, teaching methodology, research labs and our proactive industry collaborations.”