Chandigarh: Chitkara University Himachal has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC Accreditation).

The University scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.42 on a 4-point scale as assessed by the Council.

Chitkara University is the only private University in the state of Himachal Pradesh to get the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation. Even Chitkara University has scored a better CGPA than HP University.

Chancellor and noted Mathematician Ashok Chitkara has credited staff and students for the achievement.