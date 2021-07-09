Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is conducting written objective type exams for provisionally admitted candidates for various posts from July 13 to September 11.
|1.
|203
|Publication Assistant
|13.07.2021
|2.
|215
|Sports Assistant
|17.07.2021
|3.
|301
|Technical Assistant
|20.07.2021
|4.
|Technical Assistant
|23.07.2021
|5.
|202
|Draughtsman
|17:08. 2021
|6.
|205
|Technical Assistant G-I (Field)
|27.07.2021
|7.
|216
|Assistant Lineman
|29.07.2021
|8
|211
|Junior Technician (Pump Operator)
|01.08.2021
|9
|213
|Driver (Daily wage basis)
|04.08.2021
|10
|210
|Laboratory Attendant
|08.08.2021
|11
|218
|Matron (For Female Candidates only)
|19.08.2021
|12
|209
|Junior Technician (Laboratory)
|22.08.2021
|13
|217
|Caretaker
|29.08.2021
|14.
|214
|Library Assistant
|05.09.2021
|15.
|300
|Instrumentation Technician
|08.09.2021
|16.
|207
|Store-keeper-cum-Clerk
|11.09.2021
The eligible candidates can download their roll number/revised admit cards from the university website. Candidates can also contact the university authority on 01792 252444 and can also raise their query on official Email ID rectt.uhf@gmail.com.