Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is conducting written objective type exams for provisionally admitted candidates for various posts from July 13 to September 11.

1.203Publication Assistant13.07.2021
2.215Sports Assistant17.07.2021
3.301Technical Assistant20.07.2021
4.Technical Assistant23.07.2021
5.202Draughtsman17:08. 2021
6.205Technical Assistant G-I  (Field)27.07.2021
7.216Assistant Lineman29.07.2021
8211Junior Technician (Pump Operator)01.08.2021
9213Driver (Daily wage basis)04.08.2021
10210Laboratory Attendant08.08.2021
11218Matron (For Female Candidates only)19.08.2021
12209Junior Technician (Laboratory)22.08.2021
13217Caretaker29.08.2021
14.214Library Assistant05.09.2021
15.300Instrumentation Technician08.09.2021
16.207Store-keeper-cum-Clerk11.09.2021

The eligible candidates can download their roll number/revised admit cards from the university website. Candidates can also contact the university authority on  01792 252444 and can also raise their query on official Email ID rectt.uhf@gmail.com.

