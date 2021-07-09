Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is conducting written objective type exams for provisionally admitted candidates for various posts from July 13 to September 11.

1. 203 Publication Assistant 13.07.2021 2. 215 Sports Assistant 17.07.2021 3. 301 Technical Assistant 20.07.2021 4. Technical Assistant 23.07.2021 5. 202 Draughtsman 17:08. 2021 6. 205 Technical Assistant G-I (Field) 27.07.2021 7. 216 Assistant Lineman 29.07.2021 8 211 Junior Technician (Pump Operator) 01.08.2021 9 213 Driver (Daily wage basis) 04.08.2021 10 210 Laboratory Attendant 08.08.2021 11 218 Matron (For Female Candidates only) 19.08.2021 12 209 Junior Technician (Laboratory) 22.08.2021 13 217 Caretaker 29.08.2021 14. 214 Library Assistant 05.09.2021 15. 300 Instrumentation Technician 08.09.2021 16. 207 Store-keeper-cum-Clerk 11.09.2021

The eligible candidates can download their roll number/revised admit cards from the university website. Candidates can also contact the university authority on 01792 252444 and can also raise their query on official Email ID rectt.uhf@gmail.com.