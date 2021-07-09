Shimla: Former President, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached Shimla to pay homage to former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh at Rajiv Bhawan.

Photo: Tony Thakur

He paid a floral tribute and prayed to the Almighty for the peace of the departed soul.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on paid homage and floral tribute to Singh at The Ridge, Shimla. He was accompanied by CM Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders.

After paying his last respect, Nadda said that he had visited Singh at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla five days ago. He said that at that time his health was improving but destiny had planned something else and it took away Singh from the people.

He said that although their political views were different political views, he respected him and learned a lot from him.

He said that the passing away of such a great person, who left no stone unturned for the development of the state, is certainly an irreparable loss.

Singh, who passed away during the wee hours of Thursday was brought to the Ridge, Shimla around 9:00 am to allow the people to pay their respects to the departed soul. Thousands of people gathered there and paid floral tribute to the former CM. Slogans were also raised.

His body was then taken to Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla where Congress leaders, as well as workers, paid homage to him. His body will be taken to Rampur Bushahr where he will be cremated on Saturday.

Virbhadra Singh who was popular amongst the people as Raja Sahab enjoyed a great following in the state. He is considered an iconic leader and his popularity amongst the people, his peers, and rivals cannot be matched. His demise is considered a huge blow to the political future of the state as well as the Congress party.