Shimla: Congress leader GS Bali reached Shimla to pay homage to the former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

He paid a floral tribute to the departed at his residence in Shimla and prayed the Almighty to give strength to his family during such tough times.

In his condolence message, Bali said that he and Singh had a very special relationship.

“Our inspiration and pillar of Congress party is no longer with us,” he said.

He said that he was with Singh for 40 years. Bali said that he hadn’t even entered active politics when he used to tour with Singh across the state. They had travelled together and struggled together.

“He remained the pride of the state for half a century. His death is a huge loss to the state, country and Congress party” he added.

“His personality will continue to inspire the politicians for the years to come. He was a book in himself,” said Bali.