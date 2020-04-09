Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government is getting good response from the various department and board as most of depts are contributing generously towards the ‘HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund’, especially constituted to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The H.P. Board of School Education, Dharamshala today contributed Rs. 1 Crore towards COVID-19 Fund. Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj presented a cheque to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the behalf of the board.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association contributed Rs. 20 lakh towards the COVID Fund. HPCA Director, Arun Singh Dhumal presented the cheque on behalf of Association.

Earlier, HP State Agriculture Marketing Board contributes Rs. 1 crore towards HP Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. HP Power Corporation Ltd. Contributed Rs. 11 Lakh and HP Power Transmission Corporation contributed Rs. 3,78,700.

Laureate Group of Institutes Bharari, Shimla contributed 1 Lakh towards the fund.

H.P. Ex-serviceman Corporation contributes Rs. 51 lakh towards HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Shimla Kali Bari Mandir donated Rs. 25 lakh, Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Brahman Sabha, Shimla donated Rs. 51000 each towards the fund and Rs. 21,000 was donated by Madan Medical Store towards the COVID-19 Fund.