Shimla: A day before the imposition of the 10-day Corona curfew in the state, a huge number of residents were seen venturing towards their native place.

Crowds were spotted in the Lakkar Bazaar bus stand throughout the day. Social distancing norms were flouted as people stood in queues to book tickets from the ticket counter. One of the reasons for this is that the bus stand is congested. Similar sights were witnessed at ISBT Tutikandi.

Buses enroute to upper regions of Shimla district including Rohru, Rampur, Narkanda, Chopal, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur districts are mainly available from Lakkar Bazaar bus stand.

People also faced problems due to 50 percent passenger rule and unavailability of private buses due to strike. Passengers were seen waiting for hours to buy tickets and to board the buses. Many had to book taxis to go to their native places. Most of these people were students, senior citizens and employees.

Many passengers said that they want to go to their homes as they feel more secure there and if they stay in Shimla, they will have to face many problems.

The state during the last few weeks has witnessed massive surge in COVID-19 related deaths and COVID-19 cases. Himachal Pradesh government during the recent cabinet meeting had decided to impose curfew throughout the state to break the chain of coronavirus.