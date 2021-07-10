New Delhi: Sounding alert on the Covid-19 spread, the Union Home Secretary reviewed the Himachal Governments preparedness for checking the spread of COVID-19 in Hill Stations and Tourist locations.

Union Home Secretary sounded a note of caution in view of media reports showing blatant disregard of COVID-appropriate behaviour in hill stations and other tourist locations.

Photo: NHM- Vacciantion at Chandi in Solan

He emphasised that the second wave of COVID was not yet over; and States should ensure strict adherence to the protocols prescribed in respect of wearing of masks, social distancing and other safe behaviour.

It was observed that the decline of the second wave is at variable stages in the different States/UTs in the country and that while the overall case positivity rate may be declining, the case positivity rate in certain districts of Himachal Pradesh, along with few other eight states, was over 10 percent, which is a cause for concern.

Himachal Pradesh government was directed to follow the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, as has been laid out in MHA. Adequate health infrastructure preparedness (especially in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas) was also advised, with a view to tackling any potential future surge in cases.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 138 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, while three patients have died from the virus. 159 patients have recovered, the health department reported and now the state has 1335 active cases.