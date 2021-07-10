Kullu: The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang is set to be closed for one hour twice a week i.e., on Monday and Thursday for maintenance purposes. The tunnel will remain closed for vehicular traffic from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Earlier, the tunnel used to remain closed for vehicular traffic from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon every day.

Deputy Commissioner, Kullu Ashutosh Garg said that the district administration was apprised by Chief Engineer of Atal Tunnel, VK Singh that most of the works of the tunnel have been completed.

“This decision has been taken by keeping the excessive movement of vehicles in mind. Keeping the tunnel closed for only two days instead of every day will provide additional convenience in keeping the traffic smooth,” said the DC.

VK Singh said that if required, the time limit for carrying out the works related to the tunnel could be extended in the future and district administration as well as the people would be informed regarding the same.

Apart from this, the DC has also appealed to the tourists and the general public to follow the guidelines displayed from place to place while driving in the Atal Tunnel.

Atal Tunnel that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020, has emerged as one of the best tourists’ attractions in the state. Thousands of vehicles cross the tunnel daily.

9.02-kilometre-long Atal Tunnel Rohtang is constructed at an elevation of 10,171 feet is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.