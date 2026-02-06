The BJP legislative party on Friday approached Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, submitting a detailed memorandum and alleging that the Congress government has stalled development works by withholding MLA Area Development and discretionary funds.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, BJP MLAs informed the Governor that the state government has not released the MLA Area Development Fund since October 2025. The party said the delay has made it difficult for elected representatives to carry out development works and meet commitments made to people in their constituencies.

In the memorandum, the BJP pointed out that Himachal Pradesh suffered heavy losses due to natural calamities this year, making the timely release of MLA funds crucial for restoration and relief-related works. Despite provisions in the budget, the party alleged that only half of the sanctioned funds were released, while the remaining amount continues to be withheld.

The BJP legislative party also raised objections over delays in releasing MLAs’ discretionary funds, which are meant to provide immediate assistance to poor, sick and disaster-affected people. According to the memorandum, the delay is affecting the ability of MLAs to respond to urgent situations and is eroding public trust in elected representatives.

Speaking after submitting the memorandum, Jairam Thakur said it has been a long-standing practice in the state for MLAs to submit their development priorities, which are then registered with the Public Works Department and the Water Resources Department. However, he alleged that for the past three years, Detailed Project Reports for the priorities of opposition MLAs are neither being prepared nor forwarded to NABARD for approval.

He further claimed that even where DPRs have been prepared, the projects are being stalled at various levels. Terming the situation against democratic norms, Jairam Thakur said development works in opposition constituencies are being deliberately obstructed.

The BJP leader also alleged that so far only two instalments of the MLA Area Development Fund, amounting to Rs 55 lakh each, have been released, while the remaining amount has been withheld. In several cases, he said, payments were stopped at the treasury level despite sanction letters being issued.

The BJP legislative party has urged the Governor to intervene and direct the state government to immediately release the pending MLA Area Development and discretionary funds and ensure that DPRs for the development priorities of opposition MLAs are prepared and sent to NABARD to ensure balanced development across the state.