The state government has saught the help of Geological Survey of India to know the reasons behind the devastating landslides that took place in Sangla valley, killing nine persons.



A three-member team from Geological Survey of India, Chandigarh is expected to reach Kinnaur on Tuesday. The team will inspect the area. This has been confirmed by Director, State’s Disaster Management Department Sudesh Mokhta.



Meanwhile, State’s Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Tuesday resulting in extremely heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm in isolated places of these districts. The Department has also issued orange weather warnings for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Solan districts.



Director, State’s Meteorological Department Manmohan Singh said that heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 30. He has warned the tourists as well as the locals to not to venture towards landslide prone areas as well as the rivers as landslides and uprooting of trees are very likely to occur in many areas of the state due to heavy rainfall.