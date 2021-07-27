Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport (HRTC) have ended their strike after they were assured by Transport Minister Bikram Singh that the government would consider their demands.

However, the minister has rejected the demand of revoking the transfer order of Regional Manager DS Negi from Shimla to Nerwa. Negi has been directed to join his duty in Nerwa.

A meeting between the representatives of HRTC employees and Bikram Singh took place on Monday. During the meeting, the minister assured them that their other demands will be considered to which the representatives agreed.

The HRTC employees had demanded the government to not to take any action against the protestors, framing a policy for piecemeal workers amongst others.

Singh said that efforts will be made to fulfil every demand of HRTC employees.

HRTC employees had recently gone on a strike after the government decided to transfer Shimla Local RM DS Negi to Nerwa.