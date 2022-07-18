Kullu: In a major catch, one person has been arrested with 7.1 kilograms of charas (cannabis) in the Kullu district.

The accused has been identified as Bhime Ram (52), resident of Jhanyar village in Banjar Sub Division, Kullu.

According to police, a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kullu police were patrolling near Gushaini village in Tirthan valley. At the same time, they saw a man who was coming toward Gushaini village.

The man was carrying a bag and he tried to flee the spot after he saw the police. On suspicion, police caught him and checked his bag. During the checking, police found 7. 1 kg of charas in his bag after which police arrested him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation and the accused will be presented in court. He said that the contraband has been seized and a case under section 20 of NDPS act has been registered against the accused.