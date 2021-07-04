Seventh body donated at IGMC for medical purpose since 2008

Shimla: Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) witnessed the seventh body donation, after the family members of Amar Prakash (91 years) from Vijay Nagar, Tutu Shimla honoured his last wish to donate his body for medical purposes.

As per the will of the deceased for a noble cause, Ashwani Kumar son of the deceased and family members handed over the body to the department of Anatomy.

Amar Parkash passed away on 3 July at 3.45 am due to natural death.

He had got himself registered under Deh Daan Samiti in the department of Anatomy on 7 August 2010.

IGMC, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said, “This is the seventh body received under Deh Daan Samiti. The first donor was Baldev Verma resident Bhangari district Sirmaur, while the second was Jiya Lal resident of Kumarhatti, district Solan.”

The Samiti registered on 31 October 2008 under HP Society Registration Act 2006 (Act number 25 of 2006) is getting a tremendous response and till date, more than 398 volunteers have pledged their bodies, he added.

Underlining the need for mass awareness, Dr Janak Raj appealed to the public to come forward for the noble cause.

Donating human bodies helps in achieving the goal of medical research, education if medical, dental students and other paramedic courses of the medical institution, he said, informing that the government provides Rs 5000 for the transportation of the deceased from the site of death to the institution.

The body should be brought within 24 hours to avoid decomposition as once the decomposition starts body cannot be embalmed and preserved, he added.