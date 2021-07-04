Bilaspur: BJP National president JP Nadda has arrived at Bilaspur in Himachal on Sunday on his three-day visit to the state.

National party president will attend the office bearers meeting of BJP Mandi Parliamentary area at ‘Dev Sadan’ on Monday and will also visit the Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed Nadda at Luhnu ground on his arrival in Bilaspur on Sunday morning.

MP and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg and State BJP Organization General Secretary Pawan Rana were present along with MLA’s Subhash Thakur, Rakesh Jamwal, J.R. Katwal and Inder Singh Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma, HP State Wool Federation President Trilok Kapoor, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal.

Later, Thakur also interacted with Nadda at the circuit house at Bilaspur, an official spokesperson said.

Nadda, who is on a visit to his home state, could not attend a function on October 3 last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the prestigious tunnel.

The state is scheduled to go into bye-elections on Mandi parliamentary, which fell vacant after the demise of Ram Swaroop Sharma, and Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies. And it’s expected that Nadda will assess the mood of party workers before the important election.