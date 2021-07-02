Shimla: Dr Manish Khangta, an alumnus of HP University, has been appointed Assistant Professor (Commerce) at Himachal Pradesh University.

Dr Khangta is a doctorate from HP University with experience of 16 years in the field of education.

He has to his credit more than 17 research papers and authored two books. Dr Khangta has presented research papers at the national and international levels including Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok and Malaysia.

Dr. Khangta hails from Astani in Rohro of Shimla district and is son of retired HRTC audit officer Krishan Lal Khangta.

He completed his primary and secondary education from Government School Rohru and graduation in Commerce from Government Post Degree College, Seema (Rohru) and MCom. M.phil, and PhD from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.