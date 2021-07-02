Shimla: All India Congress Committee Secretary and in-charge Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt has accused the BJP of failure in managing Covid-19.

While addressing media persons on Thursday at Rajeev Bhawan in Shimla, he said that the BJP government has also failed in controlling inflation and unemployment in the country.

“The people of the state will give befitting reply to such mismanagement of the BJP government in the upcoming elections in the state,” he said.

Ahead of the upcoming bye-elections, Dutt completed his 4-day tour of Himachal Pradesh.

He visited remote areas of the state and took vital review meetings of the party workers.