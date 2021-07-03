Shimla: Covid situation in the state is easing and the positive rate has dipped to 1.3.

The state has recorded 115 fresh cases on Saturday, while 234 patients have recovered from the virus, the health department said in its daily report.

Photo: NHM: Covid testing at Kullu

Health department spokesperson informed that presently there are 1,446 active cases of Covid-19 in the State.

District Kangra have 256, Chamba 240 and Shimla 188 cases of Covid-19 which are highly loaded districts in the State.

The test positivity rate of the State is 1.3 with district Mandi having the highest positivity rate of 4.3. Whereas district Kullu, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Solan have positivity rate less than 1, the spokesperson further added.

The case fatality rate of the State for Covid-19 is 0.6. So far 3,466 have died from the Covid in the state.

Presently, as many as 170 patients are admitted to various hospitals. Out of these, 124 patients are admitted on oxygen beds and 46 patients are being managed in ICUs.

There are 2,609 oxygen beds and 275 ICU beds available in the State.