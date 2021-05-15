56 deaths in Himachal; Kangra 19 and Shimla 15 deaths

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 4,145 new Covid-19 positive cases, while 4,137 patients recovered from the virus.

NHM reported 1432 new positive cases in the Kangra district 1220 patients recovered from the virus, while 515 cases were found in mandi district and registered 483 recoveries.

Shimla tested 359 positive cases, Chamba 355, Hamirpur 319, Sirmour 301, Bilaspur 274, Una 218, Solan 197, Kullu 94 while Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur reported 43 and 38 cases respectively.

NHM has reported 56 deaths in the State of which 19 causalities reported n the Kangra while Shimla had 15 deaths from the virus.

Mandi 6, Chamba 4, Sirmour and Una 3 each, Hamirpur and Solan 2 each while Kinnaur district has 1 Covid death.