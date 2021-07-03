Shimla: The state health department has okayed to administer Covid jab to pregnant women.

“As per the recommendations of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved vaccination of pregnant women against Covid-19,” Health Dept. spokesperson said on Saturday.

However, NTAGI has recommended informing pregnant women about the risks of exposure to Covid-19 infection along with its benefits.

At present, three vaccines viz Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V, have received approval for restricted use in an emergency situation in the country.

In order to help pregnant women to take the decision to get vaccinated, the health department has directed the district administration to train and orient the programme staff, front line workers and private medical professionals, the spokesperson further added.

The spokesperson said that the pregnant women should be counselled for Covid vaccination during household visits by frontline workers, an antenatal check-up at health facility, outreach immunization sessions, Village Health and Nutrition Days (VHNDs) and Urban Health and Nutrition Days (UHNDs), facility visits by pregnant women for other reasons and any other site where there is interaction with the pregnant woman.

The committee should have an obstetrician and gynaecologist, paediatrician or neonatologist, members of the local FOGSI chapter and IAP, all the medical officers, private practitioners and frontline health workers properly trained on their role in AEFI surveillance related to Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women.