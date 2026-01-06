Shimla – Apple growers staged a protest outside the Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) headquarters in Shimla, accusing the Congress government of anti-farmer policies, irregularities in the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), and serious mismanagement of HPMC. The protesting orchardists submitted a memorandum to the HPMC Managing Director, seeking immediate action on their demands.

The apple growers, led by BJP leader Chetan Singh Bragta, alleged that farmers were harassed during the procurement process despite holding valid horticulture cards. They said officials repeatedly asked for revenue documents even though the horticulture card already contains complete details related to orchards and produce. According to the growers, this led to unnecessary trouble, delays in payments, and mental stress.

The protesters also accused HPMC of gross mismanagement during the apple season. They claimed that collection centres were not opened on time in several areas, daily lifting limits were imposed, and trucks were not sent even where road connectivity was available. Due to these lapses, apples worth nearly ₹20 crore allegedly rotted, causing heavy losses to orchardists.

Environmental concerns were also raised during the protest. The apple growers alleged that rotten apples were dumped without following prescribed procedures or conducting any environmental assessment. They claimed this dumping caused environmental damage and posed risks to public health.

Serious questions were also raised over the transparency of the MIS. BJP leaders alleged that the World Bank-funded online module for the scheme was deliberately not implemented. They said that neither the final procurement figures nor the actual losses under MIS have been made public so far.

Highlighting HPMC’s financial condition, the BJP said the corporation is facing severe losses. According to the party, around 4,000 metric tonnes of unsold apple juice concentrate, worth about ₹48 crore, is lying with HPMC, while the corporation is already running at a loss of nearly ₹80 crore.

The BJP demanded a vigilance inquiry into the entire matter and strict action against officials responsible for apple wastage, financial losses, and alleged environmental violations. The party also sought a refund of fines imposed on orchard owners in 2023 for allegedly throwing apples, immediate release of pending MIS payments, and timely availability of spray oil, fertilisers, and other essential inputs.

The BJP alleged that Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector and apple economy have suffered a serious setback due to negligence and mismanagement by the Congress government. The party warned that if the demands are not addressed soon, the issue will be raised both on the streets and in the Vidhan Sabha.