Nauni/Solan: Woolly Apple Aphid is serious problem in apple trees. A colony appears as a cottony mass generally clustered in wounds and pruning scars on the trunk and branches of the tree. Woolly apple aphid is a sucking insect pest that weakens the tree by feeding on limbs and roots.

To aware apple growers of the state, Dr Rakesh Kumar, Department of Entomology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, Nauni has come up with a detail suggestion of controlling the Woolly Apple Aphid.