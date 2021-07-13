New Delhi: NEET postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.
NEET PG exam is held for admission to postgraduate medical courses.
“We have decided to conduct NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!” the health minister has tweeted.
NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.
The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations.
Meanwhile, the registration for the NEET UG exam has begun today. The NEET-UG exam will be held on September 12.
NEET exam date was announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 12.
In order to ensure social distancing norms, the education department has increased the number of cities for examinations from 155 to 198.