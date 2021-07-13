New Delhi: NEET postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

NEET PG exam is held for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

“We have decided to conduct NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!” the health minister has tweeted.

My best wishes to young medical aspirants!

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.

The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

Meanwhile, the registration for the NEET UG exam has begun today. The NEET-UG exam will be held on September 12.

NEET exam date was announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 12.

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

In order to ensure social distancing norms, the education department has increased the number of cities for examinations from 155 to 198.