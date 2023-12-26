Theog – In a pivotal move to reshape the apple industry in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced today that, commencing the 2024 apple season, the exclusive use of standardized universal cartons would be mandated for all apple sales in the state. This strategic decision aims to instil uniformity and transparency in the packaging and selling process, ensuring that each carton contains precisely 20 kilograms of apples.

Addressing the public in Theog, CM Sukhu reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of apple growers and the sustainable growth of the horticulture sector. The decision to enforce the use of universal cartons is expected to streamline the marketing and distribution of apples, providing a level playing field for all stakeholders in the industry.

In his announcement, CM Sukhu highlighted the success of the per-kilogram rate system implemented during the current year, which allowed orchardists to maximize profits from their apple produce. The government’s focus on fair trade practices has been further underscored by the decision to raise the support price of apples by Rs. 1.5, increasing it from Rs. 10.50 to Rs. 12.

To support the agricultural community, the government has also increased subsidies on essential equipment, fertilizers, and pesticides provided through the Himachal Pradesh Marketing Committee. These measures are aimed at ensuring that farmers and horticulturists have access to necessary resources at affordable rates.

CM Sukhu directed officials to accelerate the construction work of Parala Mandi, setting a deadline for completion by June 2024. Additionally, a provision of Rs. 10 crore has been allocated for the widening of roads, enhancing connectivity for the convenience of apple orchardists.

The state government has formally requested the Central Government to include the Chhaila-Kumarhatti Road in the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.