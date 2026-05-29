Shimla: In a major boost to eco-tourism in Himachal Pradesh, the Forest Department has opened online booking for 150 forest rest houses across the state. Tourists can now conveniently book these rest houses through the official website hpecotourism.com.

Earlier, the online booking facility was limited to only a few forest circles. The department has stated that these rest houses are being equipped with hotel-standard amenities to provide comfortable and quality stay options for visitors while promoting sustainable tourism.

The state has a total of 450 forest rest houses, out of which 150 have been developed in the first phase under the eco-tourism initiative. The Forest Department has assigned the responsibility of operation, maintenance, and regulatory compliance of these rest houses to the respective Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs).

Room bookings will be available at fixed rates; however, DFOs have been given the authority to revise tariffs according to tourist demand and seasonal factors. K. Thirumal, Chief Conservator of Forests (Shimla), said that integrating these rest houses with an online platform aims to promote eco-tourism and ensure the availability of modern facilities for tourists.

In Shimla Division, 10 rest houses have been made available, including those at Sunni, Chakkar, Khalini, Ghanahatti, Hamiri, Khatnol, Kadyali, and Thachi. The Rohru Division has 8 rest houses such as Mandli, Khadrala, Khadapathar, Rohru, Dodra, Pujarli, Bashla, and Larot. Chopal Division includes Sarain and Peuntra Kedi, while Rampur Division features Nogli, Sholi, Surad, Phancha, Taklech, and Gahan.

In Kinnaur, four rest houses at Kalpa, Sangla, Nichar, and Sholtu have been included. The Ani Division has rest houses at Tarla, Paneu, and Nithar Shila Bungalow. Bilaspur Division has eight rest houses, including Nihari, Lakhanpur, Balhasina Gochar, and Mala Tibba. Additionally, Kumarhatti and Gadkhal rest houses have been prepared in Solan.

This initiative is expected to give significant momentum to eco-tourism in Himachal Pradesh by offering nature lovers comfortable access to serene forest locations while generating revenue for better maintenance of these heritage rest houses.