Shimla is witnessing massive traffic congestion as tourists from neighbouring states continue to pour into the hill station to escape the scorching heat in the plains. Long queues of vehicles have now become a daily sight across major roads, leaving local residents and office-goers struggling to reach their destinations on time.

The worsening traffic situation has particularly hit the Dhalli-Kufri stretch, where illegal parking, temporary eateries and roadside hawkers are narrowing already congested roads. Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, the police have largely remained mute spectators while traffic chaos continues to grow with every passing day.

Local commuters, especially government employees, private workers and residents travelling daily for work, are among the worst affected. Traffic jams during morning and evening peak hours are forcing people to spend long hours on roads, causing delays and frustration.

Adding to the problem, temporary shops and roadside vendors have increased significantly along tourist routes. From Dhalli to Kufri, makeshift eateries and hawker stalls can now be seen operating daily, occupying road space and slowing down vehicular movement. Residents say tourist vehicles stopping near these stalls further worsen congestion.

A similar situation is being witnessed on the Shoghi-Shimla route, where hundreds of temporary fruit sellers have reportedly cropped up along the roadside. Vehicles stopping to purchase fruits are creating bottlenecks and contributing to traffic jams on the highway.

Residents believe the administration now needs to decide whether to continue allowing unchecked roadside business activities or prioritise road space and traffic management. They have demanded strict action against illegal parking and roadside encroachments, as the peak tourist season further worsens the situation.

The concerns come at a time when Shimla is already witnessing an unprecedented tourist rush. According to official figures, around 6.31 lakh vehicles have entered Shimla in the month of May, including nearly 70,000 vehicles in the last 72 hours alone.

Officials said approximately 3.70 lakh vehicles entered the state capital from the Chandigarh-Kalka side, while many others arrived through Bilaspur, Kullu and Kinnaur routes.

The sudden surge in tourist inflow has further exposed Shimla’s long-standing parking and traffic management problems. Shimla police claimed to have made special arrangements across the city.

However, residents say congestion on roads, illegal parking and roadside encroachments continue unchecked, making daily travel increasingly difficult for locals.