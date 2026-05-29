Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has initiated survey work for the construction of two new tunnels in the state capital, including a key link from Talland to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). This ambitious project is being developed to provide much-needed relief from chronic traffic congestion in Shimla.

The project will be executed with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). A consultant has been appointed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ₹700 to ₹800 crore project.

Under the plan, two separate tunnels will be constructed. The first tunnel, approximately 400 metres long, will connect Talland to the vicinity of the Secretariat. The second and longer tunnel, around 900 metres, will run from the Jal Shakti Department’s pump house area directly to IGMC. The project includes the development of four portals (entry and exit points) to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

This initiative is part of the “STRIDE” project under the State Road Project. Once completed, the tunnels are expected to significantly reduce travel time, ease traffic pressure on busy city roads, and offer an alternative route for commuters.

The new tunnels will play a vital role in modernising Shimla’s urban infrastructure and improving overall mobility in the hilly terrain. The State Government hopes the project will bring long-term relief to residents and visitors by decongesting the capital city.