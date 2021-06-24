Shimla: The state health department has reported 161 fresh Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Photo: Health Department

Chamba 29, Kullu 24, Kangra 20, Mandi 17, Hamirpur, while Shimla recorded 13 cases, the health department said in its daily bulletin. Lahaul-Spiti recorded 3 fresh cases.

With 322 recoveries, the state has 2123 active cases. Kangra has 433 active cases followed by Shimla 322, Chamba 258. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have 44 and 28 positive cases respectively.

Health dept. recorded two Covid deaths in the state and now state has 3447 total Covid mortalities.