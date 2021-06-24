Shimla: The state health department has reported 161 fresh Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours.
Chamba 29, Kullu 24, Kangra 20, Mandi 17, Hamirpur, while Shimla recorded 13 cases, the health department said in its daily bulletin. Lahaul-Spiti recorded 3 fresh cases.
With 322 recoveries, the state has 2123 active cases. Kangra has 433 active cases followed by Shimla 322, Chamba 258. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have 44 and 28 positive cases respectively.
Health dept. recorded two Covid deaths in the state and now state has 3447 total Covid mortalities.