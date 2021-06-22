Hamirpur: One person has been arrested with 4.424 Kg of scales of Pangolin, a rare species of mammals in Hamirpur district. These scales are worth Rs 10 lakhs per kg in the international market.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kotlu village in Bhoranj Tehsil, district Hamirpur.

As a part of our campaign against Wild Life Trafficking, today we recovered 4 KG 424 Gram scales of Pangolin which a rare species of Wild Animals.

Case FIR No. 101/21 dated 21/06/2021 U/S 51 of Wild Life Protection Act has been registered@karthikeyangips pic.twitter.com/3K1WVRAwxG — SP HAMIRPUR-HP (@sphamirpurhp) June 21, 2021

According to the reports, police had received a tip that a person is selling the scales of Pangolin online.

Taking immediate action, police set up a barrier near Jhilari village. At the same time, police saw a taxi coming from Bhota side. Police stopped the vehicle for checking and found the scales of pangolin that the accused has hidden in the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamirpur Dr Karthikeyan Gokulachandran has confirmed the report and said that further investigation is in progress. He said that a case under section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.

Cases of smuggling of body parts of wild animals have increased in the state in during the last few days. On Sunday, four persons were arrested with six bird crests while last week one person was arrested from Parwanoo with leopard’s hide.