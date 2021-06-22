Govt offices to work with full capacity from 1st July, permits interstate buses

Shimla: The State Cabinet decided to allow inter- state buses including volvos with 50 percent capacity in the State from 1 July, 2021.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the Cabinet meeting.

Photo: IPR

The e-pass would be discontinued from 1st July, the Cabinet decided.

The state Cabinet given nod to open all government offices with hundred per cent capacity from 1st July.

It has also been decided that all the shops would remain open from 9 AM to 8 PM while restaurants would be allowed to open till 10 PM.

Social gatherings/attendance etc. would be allowed up to 50 percent of the total indoor capacity with maximum 50 persons, whereas maximum 100 persons would be allowed in the outdoor gatherings.