Shimla: The state health department has devised a new vaccination strategy keeping in view the revised guidelines shared by the Government of India regarding vaccination of 18-44 years age group to be started from 21 June 2021.

As per the new strategy, targeted beneficiaries have been divided into two categories. Under category-A, 45+ years beneficiaries for first dose and those eligible for second dose of Covishield vaccine, all HCWs and FLWs as notified by the Union government (for both doses) and all priority groups notified by the state government (for both doses) have been included. Under category-B the beneficiaries consisting of 18-44 years age group have been included who are not under category-A.

Health Department spokesperson said that a robust strategy has been put in place in the State to avoid any mixing of beneficiary from 21 to 30 June 2021. A fixed day approach will be adopted for both categories. For category-A beneficiaries sessions will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (including gazetted holidays). For category-B beneficiaries, sessions will be held on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesday (including gazetted holidays). No Session will be held on Sundays.

He said that the sessions for 18-44 age group beneficiaries falling under category-B will be planned in the rural, tribal and hard areas with the facility of on spot registration. Whereas in urban areas (MC, NAC and Nagar Parishads), sessions will be published with online slot booking mode only. All the online session in urban areas will be published one day before the proposed session date between 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM. However, the onsite session can be published even in advance, depending upon the vaccine availability.

The Spokesperson said that as per the previous order the deadline for first dose of 45 plus and other categories (HCW, FLW and prioritised groups) is being further extended up to 30 June, 2021.

The Tribal areas (district of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Pangi region of district Chamba) and hard areas (Dodra-Kwar region of district Shimla) will aim at covering their cent percent population with at least first dose (18-44 years and 45+) through on spot sessions, by modality of daily sessions, including Sundays and holidays, if required. Their session load will depend on target population. The districts have been directed that the target of hundred percent coverage of 18+ eligible population in tribal and hard areas under all circumstances must be achieved by 25 June, 2021.

A video conference session was held by the Secretary (Health) with all the CMO’s and District Immunization officers to discuss the modalities of vaccination strategy to ensure smoothening of this massive vaccination drive, he added.

He further informed that the sessions are going to be planned in such a way so that the vaccination drive may be carried out in every part of the state. The health department has appealed to all that 18+ beneficiaries in urban areas to come for vaccination session sites only after scheduling their appointment online. The beneficiaries of the prioritized groups or to the persons who are due for second dose have also been appealed to come to the vaccination centers only on the prescribed days to avoid any inconvenience.

Under the new vaccination drive, 2.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine are being supplied to the State.