In a remarkable operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dealt a severe blow to a sprawling pan-India drug trafficking network that operated in the depths of the dark web. The investigation culminated in the largest-ever seizure of 15,000 LSD blots and the apprehension of six individuals, including students and young adults.

Operating across Poland, the Netherlands, the United States, and various Indian states, this nefarious network leveraged the anonymity of the darknet and cryptocurrencies for their illicit transactions.

Praising the operation’s success, Gyaneshwar Singh, NCB’s deputy director general (northern range), hailed it as a monumental milestone in the fight against drug trafficking. The seizure of 15,000 LSD blots in a single operation surpassed all previous records, underscoring the magnitude of the accomplishment.

To put it into perspective, the previous highest seizure of LSD, standing at 5,000 blots, was made by the Karnataka Police in 2021 and the Kolkata NCB in 2022 during separate operations. LSD abuse, particularly prevalent among young people, is known to cause severe health issues.

Highlighting the gravity of the offense, an NCB officer emphasized that mere possession of 0.1 gram of LSD, the commercial quantity for this hallucinogenic drug, invites stringent legal action under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

By dismantling this dark web drug trafficking network and confiscating a staggering 15,000 LSD blots, the NCB has struck a severe blow against criminals exploiting the hidden corners of the internet. The darknet serves as an underworld marketplace for narcotics, illicit content, and various other unlawful activities, allowing perpetrators to evade law enforcement agencies using the secretive Tor network.