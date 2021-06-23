Shimla reports 73 Covid cases

Shimla: The state government has allowed opening markets, malls, shops, restaurants, dhabas, other eateries and bars on weekends.

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet on Tuesday. The government has authorised the local administration of the districts to decide the weekly closing day for all markets and shops as per the provisions issued under relevant law.

Meanwhile, Shimla district has witnessed slight increase in daily Covid cases in Wednesday. The health department has recorded 74 fresh positive cases.

The state has recorded 258 positive cases, while 234 Covid patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. As on date, the state has 2,287 active caseloads.

Eight Covid patients have died in the last 24 hours and so far, 3,445 have died from the virus in the state.