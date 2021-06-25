Manali: Union Minister for Road Transport and highways Nitin Gadkari’s praises for senior Congress leader and former Transport Minister GS Bali has created a political stir in Himachal.

Gadkari during his recent visit to Kullu-Manali lauded the efforts of Bali for introducing electric buses in Kullu-Manali.

Announcing from the stage in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Gadkari recalled how Bali used to visit him taking up the matter of electric buses.

The praise for Bali has created a flutter in the Congress party.

Bali had reacently faced brickbats from his own party workers after photo of veteran Congress leader and former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was missing from the banner-hoarding.

He is often accused of running a separate faction from Virbhadra Singh within the party.

Bali during his tenure as a transport minister from 2012 to 2017 had garnered all the appreciation for the historical achievement of the introduction of electric buses, thus making Himachal the first state in the country to introduce electric buses.

On 21 September, 2017 he flagged off the first electric bus on 51-km Manali-Rohtang stretch.