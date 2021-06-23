Kullu: A scuffle broke out between Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) CM security Brijesh Sood outside the Bhuntar airport during Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s three-day visit to the state.

According to reports, the matter started when an argument broke out between the officers over a group of people who were allegedly protesting against land acquisition in connection with four laning of Mandi-Kullu National Highway.

At that time Gadkari along with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stopped at the spot and spoke to them. Soon after, he left the spot, SP Kullu and ASP CM Secretary got into a heated argument over allowing the protesters to gather outside the airport.

The argument took an ugly turn when SP Kullu slapped ASP and one of security staff kicked SP Kullu. The video of the clash went viral on social media.

As the matter came to the notice of Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, he immediately left to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The PHQ is seized of the incident that occurred during the Kullu visit of the Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister Sh. Nitin Gadkari. DIG(CR) is already on the spot conducting the inquiry. The DGP, Sh. Sanjay Kundu has also left for the spot to take stock of the situation.@CMOFFICEHP — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) June 23, 2021

Both the officers along with PSO Balwant Singh have been removed from their duties and have been sent on a compulsory leave until the conclusion of the inquiry.

Gaurav Singh’s headquarters has been fixed in IPS- Range Office Mandi while headquarters of Brajesh Sood and Balwant Singh have been fixed at at HPS- Police Headquarters Shimla.

Sanjay Kundu under section 63 of the HP Police Act, has ordered DIG (CR) Madhusudan to perform the duties of SP Kullu. The duties of ASP, CM Security, Brijesh Sood, will be performed by ASP, IIIrd Bn Pandoh, Puneet Raghu. IG (Intelligence) will immediately depute someone to perform the duties of Balwant with immediate effect.

“These orders are issued in the interest of discipline and good conduct of the force and also to secure the ends of justice” said the DGP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has sought a report of the matter within three days. He said that stern action will be taken against the one found guilty.