Scientist will receive financial support and access to training and networking activities

Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi faculty Dr Baskar Bakthavachalu has been selected as a new member to join the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) Global Investigator Network.

The EMBO Global Investigator Award is a prestigious recognition for young group leaders working in life sciences.

Dr. Baskar Bakthavachalu is a faculty at the School of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Mandi. His group is interested in understanding the cellular mechanisms in neurodegenerative diseases. The group is specifically interested in how genetic mutations in RNA-binding proteins cause the accumulation of toxic protein inclusions in the brain that leads to neuronal death seen in several neurodegenerative diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His lab uses Drosophila and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) as models to study these mechanisms and potentially identify drug targets to prevent or delay neurodegeneration.

While speaking on the award from EMBO, Dr. Baskar Bakthavachalu said

“This award is a great recognition of our work. Being part of the EMBO Global Investigator Network opens up many networking opportunities, especially for my students, who will have the chance to engage with scientists from across the world.”

Over a period of four years, the new global investigators will receive funding to support them in building and expanding their network and research portfolios. Funds can be used for visits to other institutions to build collaborations within and beyond the region, to explore new methods and techniques, or to perform experiments.

“We congratulate the newly selected members on becoming EMBO Global Investigators and we are confident that they will get a lot out of the programme and will follow their progress with great interest”, said Fiona Watt, Director, EMBO.