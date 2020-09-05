Reckong Peo: Four men died and three others were injured after an SUV fell into a deep gorge near Kharogala on Sangla-Chhitkul road in Kinnaur district.

Ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Raksham to Sangla.

As per information three men died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries on the way to a community health centre in Sangla. Deceased have been identified as Anshuman (20), Om Krishan (19), Sikander (20) of Sangla village while Aadesh (20) was a resident of Boning Saaring.

The three injured, identified as Paras (20), Ankit (19) and Nikesh (19), were provided first aid and referred to a Rampur hospital. All the injured are residents of Sangla.

Administration has provided an interim relief of Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to the injured has been provided. Cause of the accident is not known yet.