Shimla: Indian National Congress has issued its third list of candidates for four Legislative Assembly Constituencies and once again has fielded four-time MLA Jagat Singh Negi (ST) as its candidate from Kinnaur.

Despite the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress’s threat of mass resignation, the party has once again trusted Negi. State’s Youth Congress President Nigam Bhandari along with other workers have been demanding the party for young leaders.

Apart from Negi, Congress has also fielded Bhuvneshwar Gaur from Manali. He will be competing against cabinet minister Govind Singh Thakur. For Paonta Sahib Constituency, Congress has chosen Kirnesh Jung as its candidate and for Jaisinghpur (SC), the party has entrusted Yadvinder Goma.