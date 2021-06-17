Nerwa/Shimla: Two women have been killed while four sustained injuries in a massive landslide near Nerwa, district Shimla. The landslide was triggered due to heavy rainfall in that area during the last few days.

The deceased have been identified as Kamla Devi (40) wife of Gopi Chand and Shukra Devi (70), both residents of Bavara village in Nerwa. The injured have been identified as Pitamber, Kubja Devi, Bela Ram and Ramesh.

The mishap took place on Thursday around 1:00 pm near Kanhal village on Ghunadi-Bajathal link road when huge boulders along with debris fell on the road. At the same time several people were on their way to Nerwa. The debris and boulders fell on the two women who were fatally wounded. Four others tried to run away but were also hit by debris and they also suffered injuries.

The landslide was noticed by local residents who immediately informed the police. A police team reached the spot and rescued the injured as well as recovered the bodies.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Nerwa from where Pitamber, Kunja and Bela Ram has been shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla for further treatment.

Tehsildar, Nerwa Arun Kumar Sharma also visited the spot and gave Rs 10,000 to the families of the deceased have been given Rs 10,000 as relief and also gave Rs 5,000 to the injured.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chopal) Raj Kumar has confirmed the report.