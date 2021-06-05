Shimla: Veteran BJP leader and former minister Narinder Bragta died today morning after a prolonged illness.

Bragta (68) was admitted at PGI Chandigarh.

He was the sitting MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency of district Shimla. He was the Chief Whip of the BJP in the Assembly.

Bragta was elected to State Legislative Assembly in 1998 from Shimla Constituency and re-elected in 2007 and 2017 from Jubbal-Kotkhai segment.

He remained Minister of State for Horticulture (Independent Charge) 1998-02, and Horticulture, Technical Education and Health Minister from 2007 to 2012.