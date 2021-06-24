Manali: Travel to Leh from Manali is about to get more exciting and adventurous as the Union government has decided to construct as many as four tunnels on the strategic Manali-Leh national highway.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, during his visit to Himachal, has said that orders to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the Shingo-La tunnel on Leh-Manali National Highway has been granted and its construction work will start soon.

While addressing the media, Gadkari said that the Government has accorded top priority to Manali – Leh tunnel construction. The union minister said

“We had received two alternatives for Shingo La Tunnel. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has suggested an alignment of around 12 kilometres while Border Road Organisation (BRO) had suggested an alignment of 4.25 kilometres,”

“After going through the presentation, we have finalised the 4.25 kilometres alignment for Shingo La tunnel” he added.

“Apart from this, tunnels will be constructed at Baralacha La, Naki La and Taglang La that will be completed in the near future” said Gadkari.

He said that as many as 19 tunnels were being constructed in Himachal Pradesh by the Union Government, out of which work was in progress on eight tunnels.

Gadkari said that with the construction of these tunnels and roads, tourism sector will witness a major boost as the inflow of tourists will increase in the state.