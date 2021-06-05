Shimla: The sad demise of Chief Whip and Legislator from Jubbal-Kotkhai Narinder Bragta has sent shockwaves in the state. Many prominent leaders have mourned his demise and has expressed grief.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur mourned his demise and said that people of the state particularly Shimla district would always remember the contributions made by him in various fields such as horticulture, technical education etc.

हिमाचल भवन,चंडीगढ़ और प्रदेश भाजपा मुख्यालय शिमला में नरेंद्र बरागटा जी के पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर उनकी आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना की।



बरागटा जी का जाना हम सबके लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है।



ईश्वर शोक संतप्त परिजनों,शुभचिंतकों व समर्थकों को संबल प्रदान करे।



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/nlfK1jWBFJ — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) June 5, 2021

He said that Bragta had always taken care of the interests of the people of Jubbal-Kotkhai and horticulturists, besides giving new direction for the development of the area. He said that he has lost his personal friend who enriched the party by his experiences. He said that Bragta always stood with cause of the people and their welfare. He said that the void created by his death would be difficult to be filled in.

Chief Minister prayed the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

All Cabinet ministers have also expressed grief over the sad demise of Narinder Bragta.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said that Narinder Bragta was an honest and hardworking leader dedicated for the state. He had immensely contributed in the field of horticulture development in the state. He will always be remembered for his efforts towards welfare of the State, particularly Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that he along with Bragta had worked together in the government as well as the party. He dedicated his entire life for the development of the state and strengthening the organization.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में जुब्बल कोटखाई से विधायक, पूर्व मंत्री, पार्टी के मुख्य सचेतक एवं मेरे साथी नरेंद्र बरागटा जी के निधन का समाचार सुन अत्यंत आहत हूँ। सरकार और पार्टी दोनों जगह हमने साथ काम किया। बरागटा जी का पूरा समय प्रदेश के विकास और संगठन को मज़बूती देने के लिए समर्पित था। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 5, 2021

Minister of State Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag said via Twitter, “The untimely demise of Narindra Bragta who was the voice of farmers and horticulturists, senior leader of BJP in Himachal Pradesh, party’s chief whip in the assembly and popular leader, is a blow to all of us. His death is an irreparable loss to me and the state, which is impossible to compensate.

किसानों -बागवानों की बुलंद आवाज़ ,हिमाचल प्रदेश भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता ,विधानसभा में पार्टी के मुख्य सचेतक व जनप्रिय नेता श्री नरेंद्र बरागटा जी का असमय निधन हम सब पर कुठाराघात है ।



बरागटा जी का जाना मेरी व्यक्तिगत व प्रदेश की अपूर्णीय क्षति है जिसकी भरपाई असम्भव है । pic.twitter.com/hKJYFGu5D2 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 5, 2021

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal tweeted, “saddened by the demise of former Himachal government minister, BJP MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai and BJP chief whip in the state assembly Narindra Bragta. Praying to the Almighty to give peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss.

हिमाचल सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री, जुब्बल कोटखाई से भाजपा विधायक और प्रदेश विधानसभा में भाजपा के मुख्य सचेतक नरेंद्र बरागटा जी के निधन से व्यथित हूँ।



परमपिता परमात्मा से प्रार्थना है कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और उनके परिवार को इस दुख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे।



ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/jC141NxPam — Prem Kumar Dhumal (@DhumalHP) June 5, 2021

State’s Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said via Twitter that today he has lost his childhood friend and everyone has lost a hardworking leader and a great personality.

BJP State President Suresh Kashyap said that Bragta was a simple personality, friendly and dedicated worker for the party.

“The entire BJP family is in shock due to his death. Narendra Bragta has served the party selflessly for a long time” said Kashyap.

In his condolence message, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Kuldeep Rathore said that the state has lost a leader of farmers and horticulturist leader in the death of Narindra Brakta. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Congress Legislator from Shimla (Rural) Vikramaditya Singh said that state will never forget Bragta’s contribution for the horticulture sector. Singh said that Bragta did a great job in raising the issues of Jubbal-Kotkhai Constituency as well as the state.

Theog Legislator and Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rakesh Singha said that they had shared a common platform on the issues of apple orchardists.

CPM leader and former Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Sanjay Chauhan said Bragta was one of those talented leaders who always fought for the issues of the people.

He was an outspoken person who kept raising the issues of the farmers and horticulturists without fear.