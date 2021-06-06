Kotkhai: Former Horticulture Minister, MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) and Chief Whip Narinder Bragta who died on Saturday has been cremated with state honour at his ancestral place in Kotkhai.

He was cremated at a crematorium located in his native village Tatholi in Kotkhai tehsil, district Shimla.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virendra Kanwar, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, Shimla MP and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) BJP Pawan Rana, CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri along with other leaders and administrative officers were present there and paid homage to the departed soul.

Narinder Bragta was born On September 15, 1952 in Himachal Pradesh. He did his post-graduation in Political Science from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla in 1973. He was elected to Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in the year 1998 from Shimla Assembly constituency and became Minister of State for Horticulture in BJP led Government in the state. He was again elected to Vidhan Sabha from Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly segment in 2007 and made Cabinet Minister in BJP Government. Narinder Bragta was also elected to Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in 2017 and was made Chief Whip.

He passed away in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh on Saturday due to post Covid complications