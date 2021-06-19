Shimla: The race to win the upcoming by-election in the state is heating up as Congress has also constituted Committees for Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

The orders of appointed have been issued by Former Union Minister and Incharge, Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla. With the formation of these committees, the party is aiming to formulate a better coordination strengthened the preparations for the forthcoming elections.

As per the orders, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretaries Sanjay Dutt and Gurkirat Singh Kotli will jointly coordinate Mandi PC as per allocated assembly segments. The party has also appointed Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, MLA of Dalhousie Asha Kumari, former State Congress President and MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and former MLA Gangu Ram Musafir as observers for Mandi PC.

Sanjay Dutt will look after the coordination in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency with Ram Lal Thakur along with Col Dhani Ram Shandil, Harsh Mahajan and Harshvardhan Chauhan who have been appointed as observers.

Gurkirat Singh Kotli has been given the responsibility of supervising the coordination in Fatherpur assembly constituency while GS Bali, Chander Kumar, Rajender Rana have been appointed as the observers.

Rajneesh Kimta, State General Secretary, shall facilitate the overall coordination amongst above functionaries, the order further read.

The seats fallen vacant after the tragic passing of former BJP Member of Parliament from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MLA from Jubbal Kotkhai assembly constituency Narinder Bragta and Congress MLA from Fatehpur Sujan Singh Pathania.

Recently Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed several top leaders as Incharges of the constituencies. Both parties have been hitting out at each other and are claiming to win these by polls.