Kotkhai/Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday visited the native place of Chief Whip and MLA from Jubbal Kotkhai Narinder Bragta at Tehtoli in the Kotkhai area of Shimla district to express his condolences with the bereaved family members of Narinder Bragta.

Chief Minister remembered the contributions of Narinder Bragta made in the development of the area as well as in horticulture sector.

He said that Bragta had always stood with the people of his area for their welfare.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Chairman 15th State Finance Commission Satpal Satti, Deputy Speaker H.P. Vidhan Sabha Hansraj, MLAs accompanied Chief Minister.