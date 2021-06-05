Cabinet appreciates the contributions of Narinder Bragta, observe two minutes silence

Shimla: Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Government on Saturday extended the corona curfew in the state till June 14.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The Cabinet meeting which was scheduled to be held today morning was postponed due to the demise of BJP legislator Narinder Bragta.

Even though there has been an appreciable decline in the number of covid cases, based on the feedback from various quarters, the government decided to continue with the corona curfew till 6 am on June 14 with all the existing restrictions.

As per the decision, public transport will remain suspended and all educational institutions will also remain closed. A restriction of 20 persons at any social gartering, including marriages and funeral will also remain enforced.

The Cabinet also decided to ensure telephonic consultation for Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for home recovery.

“the Health department should explore more options for procurement of more vaccines directly from the vaccine producers,” Cabinet further decided.

Earlier, the Cabinet passed a resolution mourning the sad demise of Chief Whip and MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha constituency of Shimla district Narinder Bragta.

The Cabinet appreciated the contributions of Narinder Bragta, particularly in development of horticulture sector in the State.

Two minutes silence was also observed by the Cabinet as a mark of respect to the departed leader.