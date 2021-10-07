Kotkhai: Perturbed over the last-minute change in allotment of ticket from Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly by-election, Chetan Bragta lashed out at the party leadership and sought to know the selection criteria of the party.

Emotional Bragta, while addressing his supporters, raises questions over the decision and sought answers from the top leadership over the denial of a ticket to him. He claimed that the party had asked him to initiate a campaign in the segment.

Earlier today morning, BJP announced its candidates for Himachal by-elections, and in a surprise move, declared former Zila Parishad member Neelam Saraik its candidate from the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment.

It’s learned that Chetan Bragta was denied a ticket as the BJP took the decision not to promote dynasty politics. Chetan is a son of former BJP minister Narindra Bragta.