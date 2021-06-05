Shimla: The state government on Saturday cancelled the 12th Board examination for the year 2020-21.

The state Cabinet decided that the H.P Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards of the students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and declare the final results accordingly.

Cabinet decided that the H.P Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards of the students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and declare the final results accordingly. — IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) June 5, 2021

Also Read: Union Govt cancels CBSE Class 12th Board Exams

“In case, students are not satisfied with the results arrived so, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted, once the situation is conducive for conducting the examination” Cabinet further decided.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to the COVID pandemic, the Union Government had cancelled the CBSE 12th examination. Union Govt had observed that the COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and Board Exams issues were causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers.

“health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect” PM Modi had clarified in the Union Cabinet meeting.