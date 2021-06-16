Shimla: BJP is gearing up to win the upcoming by-elections in Himachal and the party has appointed several leaders as in-charge and coordinators for the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The party has appointed Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur as the in-charge of the by-election in Mandi Parliamentary Constituency. Apart from this, BJP had appointed Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur as co-in-charge and Rakesh Jamwal as coordinator of by-polls in Mandi parliamentary.

Industries Minister Bikram Thakur has been appointed as by-polls incharge for Fatehpur Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) while Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania will be the co-in-charge and former BJP State President Satpal Satti will be the coordinator of Fatehpur LAC.

Furthermore, BJP has appointed Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj the incharge of Jubbal-Kotkhai LAC, Multi-Purpose Projects (MPP) and Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal will be the co- incharges while Dr Rajiv Bindal will be the coordinator.

This has been said by BJP State Chief Spokesperson Randhir Sharma who addressed a press conference in Shimla.

Sharma said that a detailed discussion was held regarding the upcoming programmes in a two-day core committee meeting of BJP.