Solan: One person has been arrested with a four feet eight inches long leopard hide in the Solan district.

The accused has been identified as Rajinder (34), resident of Khadin village in Kasauli tehsil, district Solan.

According to the reports, police received a tip that a person is involved in the illicit business of selling animals’ hide. Taking immediate action, police chalked out a plan to arrest the accused red handed. Police along with the officials of Forest Department formed a team to catch the culprit.

Our fight against wildlife crime continues.

Yesterday we seized a full leopard hide in Solan.



Last week we seized 3 leopard hides in Shimla.



In February this year, we seized 3 leopard hides in Kangra.



Total 7 leopard hides in last 4 months.#WildLife @CMOFFICEHP@moefcc pic.twitter.com/OzpWNGg2CU — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) June 16, 2021

Police team set up a barrier on National Highway five near a flyover in Kamli village. After few hours, police saw a man who was carrying a bag on his back coming towards Parwanoo. On suspicion, police stopped him for checking and found leopard’s hide from his bag.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Parwanoo Yogesh Rolta confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on. A case under Wildlife Act has been registered against the accused.

Himachal police has seized as many as seven leopard hides during the last four months. Last week, about three leopard hides were seized in Shimla while three leopard hides were seized in Kangra district in February, 2021.