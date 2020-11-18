His tenure is full of achievements: Jai Ram Thakur believes

Shimla: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur is confident to repeat the government in the state in 2022 assembly election.

Thakur said that there was effective coordination between the State Government and the party organisation which would ensure that BJP would again come to power in 2022 Assembly elections.

Jai Ram Thakur said it while addressing the virtual meeting with Himachal Pradesh BJP In-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, State Organization Secretary, BJP Office bearers and BJP candidates for 2017 Assembly Elections from here on Tuesday.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the e-vistarak Yojana of the State Government would go a long way in strengthening the base of the BJP in the State. He said that the present State Government was about to complete three years in office on 27th December this year. He said that these three years have been full of achievements. Jai Ram Thakur announced to hold an event to celebrate completion of three years tenure of the present State Government.

Targeting Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur that the opposition has no issue against the State Government. He said that the BJP has not only won all the four parliamentary seats, but has created a history by maintaining lead in all the 68 Vidhan Sabha areas. He said that not only this, the BJP won both the seats in the by-elections. He said that this was possible due to best coordination between the Government and party.

Newly appointed state party in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said that his main priority would be to strengthen the party base in the State. He asked to constitute all the mandals soon. He advised party and government to maintain proper and constant liaison with the people of the State. He said that the MLAs must ensure their presence in all the mandal and lower level party meetings.